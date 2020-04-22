2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kanpur, total cases at 79

Two more persons, including a teenager, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in Kanpur to 79, an official said. The two fresh cases are a 54-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy from Chamnagnj area of the district. They have contact history to COVID-19 positive cases and Tablighi Jamaat members, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Shukla said. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Kanpur district rose to 79 with the new cases. Of these, 70 are undergoing treatment, seven have recovered and two had succumbed to the disease, he said. The new cases were in home quarantine and are being shifted to COVID-19 ward at the medical college, the CMO said. According to Additional DM (city), Kanpur had 18 hotspot zones so far. With the fresh cases, two more hotspots were added, taking the total number of such containment zones to 20. PTI CORR SAB SRY

