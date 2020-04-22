Left Menu
One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

PTI | Japur | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:25 IST
One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,868 with 133 fresh cases. "The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A total of 133 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 66 in Jaipur and 44 in Ajmer," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said test results of the backlog 4,000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming and these are being captured in the report. Hence, the number of positive cases is expected to rise on Wednesday. Singh said of the 133 fresh cases, 66 were reported from Jaipur, 44 in Ajmer, seven in Tonk, six in Kota, four in Nagaur, three in Jodhpur and one in Bharatpur, Dausa and Swai Madhopur.

A total of 1,868 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 425 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 25 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the deadly virus.

