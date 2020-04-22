Left Menu
Assam govt to get journalists tested for COVID-19

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:54 IST
The Assam government will conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists in the state on April 25, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Journalists are facing professional hazards and, therefore, "we have decided to carry out tests for them free of cost", Sarma told a press conference here.

"Those who want to get themselves tested can come to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on April 25", the minister said. All protocols related to COVID-19 will be maintained, he added.

Scribes in Assam had appealed to the state government to conduct coronavirus tests, after many mediapersons recently tested positive in Mumbai and Chennai..

