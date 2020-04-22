Assam govt to get journalists tested for COVID-19

The Assam government will conduct COVID-19 tests for journalists in the state on April 25, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Journalists are facing professional hazards and, therefore, "we have decided to carry out tests for them free of cost", Sarma told a press conference here.

"Those who want to get themselves tested can come to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on April 25", the minister said. All protocols related to COVID-19 will be maintained, he added.

Scribes in Assam had appealed to the state government to conduct coronavirus tests, after many mediapersons recently tested positive in Mumbai and Chennai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.