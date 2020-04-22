15 FIRs registered for lockdown violations in Leh

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations were registered here in the last two days, an official said on Wednesday. These FIRs, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, were lodged at Leh police station, he said.

The FIRs were registered as several people were moving in private vehicles without valid permits or not wearing face masks, the official said. A total of 70 cases related to lockdown violations have been registered at Leh police station so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

