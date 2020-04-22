New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) These are the top stories of the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories of the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL57 RJ-LD VIRUS DEATH One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27 Jaipur: One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,868 with 133 fresh cases. .

DES8 RJ-RAMZAN-DARGAH Ajmer shrine spiritual head appeals to Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramzan Jaipur: The spiritual head of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti shrine in Ajmer has appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers at homes instead of visiting mosques during the holy month of Ramzan. . DES11 UP-LOCKDOWN-LD WEDDING COVID-19: UP police station turns marriage venue Lucknow: Anil and Jyoti will always remember how they began their married lives –- walking out of a police station in the midst of a lockdown against a virus. .

DES19 PB-VIRUS-CURED Punjab hotspot SBS Nagar now coronavirus-free, 18 patients cured Chandigarh: A 16-year-old was discharged Wednesday from a hospital in SBS Nagar district, where no infected person now remains under treatment. . DCM20 PB-LOCKDOWN-INDUSTRY Punjab industry associations voice concerns on opening units despite govt go-ahead Ludhiana: Notwithstanding the government go-ahead, some industry associations in Punjab on Wednesday said they would prefer not to open their factories on health concerns of their employees and asked the government to provide loans and cash credit limits to industries during this time of crisis. .

DES23 HR-LOCKDOWN-PROCUREMENT Will procure every single grain of farmers: Haryana Deputy CM Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday junked Opposition allegations of mismanagement in the wheat procurement, saying the process was on track and they will procure every single grain of farmers. . DES24 VIRUS-JK-DRONES COVID-19: J-K Police uses 'eye-in-the-sky' to enforce lockdown Jammu: As a drone hovers over an area in Jammu and Kashmir, people walking in the narrow lanes run inside their houses, while those standing outside a ration shop quickly queue up keeping adequate distance between each other. .

DES17 UP-LOCKDOWN-LABOURERS Seven workers trek home from Jhansi, walk 500 km Balrampur (UP): Jobless in Jhansi after the coronavirus lockdown, seven migrant workers walked nearly 500 kilometres to reach their village here. . DES27 UP-LOCKDOWN-REVIEW Will allow homeward journey of people stranded in UP: Adityanath Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said their government will allow other states if they want to take home their residents stranded in Uttar Pradesh due to the coronavirus lockdown. .

DEL18 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.. .

