Combating COVID-19: 2,099 villages, 146 towns sanitised in Uttar Pradesh

Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has sanitised 2,099 villages, 146 towns and 1,676 offices in the State, said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Commissioner, Cane and Sugar, on Wednesday. "As many as 2,099 villages, 146 towns and 1,676 offices in Uttar Pradesh have been sanitised so far and the sanitisation is being done in other areas," said Bhoosreddy in a statement.

He said that continuous sanitisation is being done in the cane regions and farmers are also being told about the prevention of the coronavirus from loudspeakers. It is worth mentioning that Minister for Sugar Industry and Cane Development Suresh Rana has given instructions to conduct sanitisation in all sugarcane regions of the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

