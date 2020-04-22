Left Menu
Maha: 63,000 cases registered for violation of lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST
At least 63,000 offences have been registered and 14,000 people arrested for allegedly violating prohibitory orders put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The police have been manning the streets to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown and registering offences under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, apart from the Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 Prevention Rules.

As many as 62,987 offences have been registered and 13,889 persons were arrested during the lockdown, an official said. While implementing the lockdown, 64 police personnel contracted the deadly infection in the state and some were being treated at hospitals, while others were quarantined, he said.

At least 595 persons, who were stamped for home quarantine, were penalised for violating the norms of isolation, the official said. As many as 74,616 calls related to coronavirus were handled by various police control rooms across the state, he added.

The police registered 1,067 offences of illegal transport and seized 44,135 vehicles, which were plied during the lockdown, he said, adding that fines to the tune of Rs 2.41 crore were collected. At least 15 offences were registered against foreign nationals in the state for allegedly violating visa norms, the official added.

