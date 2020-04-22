Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Cong MLA abuses traffic jawan for stopping his car

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:15 IST
Gujarat: Cong MLA abuses traffic jawan for stopping his car

A Congress MLA from Gujarat on Wednesday abused a traffic regulator enforcing the coronavirus lockdown guidelines for stopping his car in Bahucharaji town in Mehsana district. The concerned jawan belongs to the Traffic Brigade (TRB). TRB jawans are hired on a fixed wage by the police department to help its personnel in manning road traffic.

In a video of the incident, the MLA Chandanji Thakor and another person accompanying him in the car can be seen arguing with the jawan at a crossroad after he stopped the car. At one point, Thakor can be heard using abusive language in the presence of a traffic police constable, who can be seen trying to pacify the legislator.

The clip shows Thakor standing behind the jawan and making a gesture as if he would hit him. Thakor represents Siddhpur seat in Patan district.

The jawan said that the MLA became angry without any specific reason. "I don't know why he got angry. He verbally abused me and threatened me after I stopped his car," the jawan told reporters after the incident.

However, Thakor claimed that the jawan behaved in an arrogant manner. "I am a law abiding citizen. I was going to Siddhpur from Mehsana after distributing ration kits to labourers. I asked the jawan to call his seniors so that I can show my ID and other papers. Even my car has a board stating that I am MLA. Despite that, the jawan talked to me in an arrogant manner. He was also very abusive," said Thakor.

The MLA said the local police should take action against the jawan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MCX settles April crude oil futures contract at minus Rs 2,884/barrel

The countrys leading commodity exchange MCX on Wednesday said it has deposited Rs 242.32 crore to clearing members after the settlement of crude oil futures contracts that expired on Monday at minus Rs 2,884 per barrel taking cues from the ...

Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test

With just a few hundred ventilators and international aid slow to materialise, Sudans fledgling government knows it has an uphill battle against a coronavirus pandemic that has brought far richer countries to a standstill.The number of case...

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from Apr 23

The Karnataka government has announced partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state allowing IT and IT enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packagi...

All wastelands in Kerala to be used for farming

As part of massive COVID-19 mitigation efforts in agriculture to make the state self sufficient, the Kerala government on Wednesday announced that all wastelands would be used for farming. Kerala is a consumer state which depends on other s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020