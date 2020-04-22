Left Menu
COVID-19: 75 fresh cases reported, total at 1,412 in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,412, officials said. Till now, 21 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

"So far, 1,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 53 districts of the state. So far, 165 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. He said "As many as 10 districts in UP are now coronavirus free." These districts are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Khiri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambi. "These districts have been told to exercise extreme caution, and continue with sampling," he said He also informed that there are 1,226 active cases in the state.

Pool testing is going on in Lucknow, Meerut and Etawah and soon it will be started in Jhansi and Prayagraj. Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, therefore, increases testing capacity.

Prasad said, "No vaccine or medicine has been developed till now to cure this disease. Hence prevention is the only solution. "A person must cover face, as it will help control the further spread of the disease from an infected person. Apart from this, social distancing and 20-seconds handwash should also be done, apart from boosting ones immunity." He said elderly persons especially people with medical conditions or co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease should be looked after.

Giving the age-wise break of the COVID-19 patients in the state, he said 78.80 per cent of the patients are males while 21.20 per cent are females. The percentage of patients in the age group of above 60 years is 8.3 per cent, while those in the age-group of 0-20 years make up for 19.51 per cent. There are 47.49 per cent COVID-19 patients in the age group of 21-40 years while there are 24.66 per cent patients in the 41-60 years age group category.

