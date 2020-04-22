Offer Ramzan prayers from homes, not from mosques: Maha Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Wednesday said Muslims should offer namaz duringRamzan from their homes and not in mosques or any other publicplace in view of the COVID-19 threat

The current lockdown, imposed to contain the spread ofthe deadly coronavirus, will be in force till May 3

Extending greetings to Muslims on the occasion ofRamzan, which begins later this week, Pawar said,"Muslimbrothers should offer namaz, Taraweeh (additional ritualprayers) and break fast with Iftar staying inside their homesand not in mosques or any other public place." The senior NCP leader exuded confidence that the unityof countrymen will help register victory in the fight againstcoronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.