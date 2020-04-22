Left Menu
Offer Ramzan prayers from homes, not from mosques: Maha Dy CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:22 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Wednesday said Muslims should offer namaz duringRamzan from their homes and not in mosques or any other publicplace in view of the COVID-19 threat

The current lockdown, imposed to contain the spread ofthe deadly coronavirus, will be in force till May 3

Extending greetings to Muslims on the occasion ofRamzan, which begins later this week, Pawar said,"Muslimbrothers should offer namaz, Taraweeh (additional ritualprayers) and break fast with Iftar staying inside their homesand not in mosques or any other public place." The senior NCP leader exuded confidence that the unityof countrymen will help register victory in the fight againstcoronavirus.

