J-K: 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kashmir division

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. All the new cases were reported from the Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 407.

While 56 out of 407 positive cases have been reported in Jammu, 351 cases have been reported from Kashmir, as per the information provided by Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, J-K. "27 new cases reported today. All from Kashmir Division. Total now 407. Jammu-56 and Kashmir-351," informed Kansal in a tweet.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. So far, 3,869 patients have been cured and discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

