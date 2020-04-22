Left Menu
Cop accompanying medical survey team attacked in Sheopur, MP

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST
A police officer was allegedly attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday when he asked members of a family to produce a man so that he could be checked up for coronavirus symptoms. Sub-inspector Shreeram Awasthi (52) sustained a head injury when a stone hit him, the police said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Virendra Kushwaha said a medical team went to examine Gopal Shivhare (21) after it learnt that he had returned from Indore, one of the major pandemic hotspots in the country. Gopal's father Gangaram told the team that his son was not at home and he was fine. He refused to summon his son.

Team leader Dr Pawan Upadhyaya then rang up Daswami police station for help, Kushwaha said. SI Shreeram Awasthi reached the spot with three policemen and asked Gangaram to bring his son for examination to Daswani, 140 km from the district headquarters, the SDOP said.

There was an altercation, and Gangaram, his wife Geeta and their elder son Ashish allegedly hurled stones at the police. Awasthi was hit in the head leaving him profusely bleeding, the officer said.

He was rushed to a hospital while four people including Gopal were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Kushwaha said, adding that further probe was on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

