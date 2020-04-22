Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:00 IST
Six more contract COVID-19 in Punjab; total cases reach 257, active ones 188

Six more persons contracted coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total count of infected cases in the state to 257 and active ones to 188. As per the daily medical bulletin, five cases were reported from Jalandhar and one from Kapurthala.

Out of total 257 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 62 so far, followed by Jalandhar which reported 53 cases. Thirty one cases were reported from Patiala, 24 from Pathankot, 19 from Nawanshahr, 16 from Ludhiana, 11 each from Mansa and Amritsar, seven from Hoshiarpur, four from Moga, three each from Rupnagar, Sangrur, Kapurthala and Faridkot, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala, and one each from Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, as per the medical bulletin.

The bulletin described the condition of one patient is as critical. He has been put on ventilator support. Of total cases, 16 have died while 53 patients have been discharged from hospital so far. A total of 7,887 samples have been taken so far in the state with 7,100 samples out of them testing negative and reports of 530 being awaited. There are 188 active cases in the state, as per the medical bulletin.

