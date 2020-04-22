Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay home during Ramzan, Parshuram Jayanti: Guj police

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST
Stay home during Ramzan, Parshuram Jayanti: Guj police

The Gujarat police on Wednesday urged citizens to follow the norms of COVID-19 lockdown by staying home for Parshuram Jayanti and during the month of Ramzan, which begins on April 23. Director general of police Shivanand Jha urged people to refrain from stepping out on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, which is observed on April 26, and during the month of Ramzan that begins on April 23.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhinagar, Jha said, "I urge people to stay indoors during Ramzan and upcoming Parshuram Jayanti. People must maintain social distancing and avoid gathering at one place on the pretext of feasts or prayers." The DGP also requested people not to gather at places of worship to avoid contracting the infection and appealed to religious leaders to encourage social distancing. "This is the time to save ourselves and others from getting infected. Recently, we had not allowed any gatherings for Ramanavami and Hanuman Jayanti. We had also lodged cases on people who had defied our orders," Jha clarified.

The DGP warned of strict action against people who tried to come out their homes during the lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brent crude up 8.4% in wild swing after hitting lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil rose 8.4 on Wednesday, as prospects for extra pledges from major producers to cut output prompted a sharp turn up off a session low that took the global benchmark below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999.Oil trading has be...

UK coronavirus toll surpasses 18,000

London UK, April 22 SputnikANI The toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on...

Italy's banks under fire over laborious rollout of state-backed loans

Italys banks came under fire at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday where they faced accusations of hampering the rollout of state-guaranteed loans to businesses hit by the coronavirus.Two weeks after the government approved emergency liqu...

Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon. Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020