Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Waqf Board asks people to refrain from visiting mosques during Ramzan amid COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:02 IST
Delhi Waqf Board asks people to refrain from visiting mosques during Ramzan amid COVID-19

The Delhi Waqf Board has appealed to people to offer prayers at home during the month of Ramzan and asked mosques under its jurisdiction to create awareness about official guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The advisory issued by Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali is addressed to all the mosques in the city, specifically those under the Board's jurisdiction, an official said.

According to the advisory, people should stay at their homes to offer namaz during Ramzan. However, Imams, Muazzins and Mutawallis can offer the prayers at mosques. Special prayers should be held at mosques for respite from coronavirus during the holy month of Ramzan, it said. "The mosques have been asked to create awareness about various guidelines of the government related to the epidemic. The mosques have been advised to broadcast the guidelines after each Azaan (call to prayer) and also at other times through loudspeakers," the official said.

The advisory also asks people to maintain social distancing, use sanitisers and maintain general cleanliness. The month of Ramzan, during which followers of Islam observe fast from dawn to dusk, will begin from the coming weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brent crude up 8.4% in wild swing after hitting lowest since 1999

Brent crude oil rose 8.4 on Wednesday, as prospects for extra pledges from major producers to cut output prompted a sharp turn up off a session low that took the global benchmark below 16 a barrel to its lowest since 1999.Oil trading has be...

UK coronavirus toll surpasses 18,000

London UK, April 22 SputnikANI The toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on...

Italy's banks under fire over laborious rollout of state-backed loans

Italys banks came under fire at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday where they faced accusations of hampering the rollout of state-guaranteed loans to businesses hit by the coronavirus.Two weeks after the government approved emergency liqu...

Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon. Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020