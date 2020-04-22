Left Menu
92-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Pune

Updated: 22-04-2020 20:32 IST
Amid the daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases and a high mortality rate, recovery of a 92-year-old woman from COVID-19 has brought some cheer for Pune. What makes the recovery of the woman, resident of Kondhwa area, even more remarkable is that she had suffered a paralysis attack seven months ago.

She and four other members of her family tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale in the first week of April. "All the four members including the 92-year-old woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after their repeat tests came negative," said Dr Vijay Natranjan, chief executive officer of the hospital.

This should send a message to society, especially those above 60 years of age, that if a 92-year-old woman who had had a stroke can defeat the virus, there is no need to panic, he said. The common assumption that if a person above 60 gets infected by coronavirus he or she would not survive should be debunked, Natranjan added.

The woman's 55-year-old son, who had also contracted virus, said initially the family was in shock after learning that four of them including his mother had virus. He appealed people not to panic.

His son, who is also COVID-19 positive, is currently at government-run KEM Hospital but he is also on the path of recovery, the man said..

