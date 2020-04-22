One dead, 15 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

One person died due to coronavirus while 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday,a state bulletin said. Consequently, the number of people who succumbed to the virus in the state rose to 24, while the total positive cases surged to 943, it said.

With 15 people testing positive for the virus, the number of active cases mounted to 725. The bulletin said 194 people have been cumulatively cured/discharged from hospitals.

