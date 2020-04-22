Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to interact with village panchayats via video link on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:52 IST
PM to interact with village panchayats via video link on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address village panchayats across the country on Friday to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. Due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, he will interact with the participants through video-conference, according to an official issued on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, the prime minister will launch a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app. The unified portal is a new initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide the village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

PM Modi will also launch the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion, the statement said. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.  The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods -- drone technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and the Survey of India. To mark the occasion, every year the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best-performing panchayats, states and Union Territories under the Incentivisation of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving delivery of services and public goods.

This year, three such awards --  Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award have been finalised, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...

Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it can help children deal with the challenges of distance learning and isolation during the virus lockdowns. The app, which is aimed at children und...

J-K's Pulwama, Kishtwar become coronavirus-free

Pulwama and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have become coronavirus-free as all four patients in the two districts have recovered from the infection, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Territorys administration on Wednesday. While Pu...

Limit network testing for fixed line telecom services to 180 days: Trai N'

Telecom companies planning to launch fixed-line services should not be allowed to conduct network test for more than six&#160;months and they must not charge any fee from users during the trial period, regulator Trai said in a recommendatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020