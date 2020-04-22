Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

PTI | Japur | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:35 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to pray at home during the month of Ramzan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The governor held a video conference with Khadims of Ajmer Dargah and discussed ways to spread the message to the people, it said.

The governor said he was heartened to learn that Khadims were guiding people to not visit mosques during Ramzan, the statement said. The governor appealed to people to stay home and maintain social distancing and celebrate the festival with simplicity, it said.

The Khadims assured the governor that they will share his message among the community members, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Proposed by Pak, SAARC nations to hold video conference

A video conference of SAARC nations, proposed by Pakistan, will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to promote deeper cooperation among the member countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Office FO said that Special Assistant t...

Soccer-Watford agree wage deferral with players

Watford players have agreed a wage deferral as the Premier League club tackles the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. English football remains suspended and league authorities have said they will resume action only when it is safe an...

How cheap oil to catalyze economic recovery post-lockdowns

The oil price collapse that took U.S. crude prices sub-zero for the first time in history may turn out to be a silver lining for the world economy, possibly offering a springboard for recovery when coronavirus lockdowns finally end.Cheap oi...

Cricket-Players ready to be quarantined to play matches - Woakes

Englands cricketers would agree to be quarantined together in one location if it means they will be allowed to play matches after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, all-rounder Chris Woakes said on Wednesday. The England and Wales ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020