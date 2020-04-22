COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges Muslims to pray at home during Ramzan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to pray at home during the month of Ramzan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said. The governor held a video conference with Khadims of Ajmer Dargah and discussed ways to spread the message to the people, it said.

The governor said he was heartened to learn that Khadims were guiding people to not visit mosques during Ramzan, the statement said. The governor appealed to people to stay home and maintain social distancing and celebrate the festival with simplicity, it said.

The Khadims assured the governor that they will share his message among the community members, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.