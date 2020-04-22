Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Lucknow markets lack Ramzan sheen

As the country is under lockdown to contain Covid-19, the hustle and bustle eluded the markets in Lucknow on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:05 IST
Coronavirus: Lucknow markets lack Ramzan sheen
A visual from a market in Lucknow. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the country is under lockdown to contain Covid-19, the hustle and bustle eluded the markets in Lucknow on Wednesday. The shopkeepers said that their businesses have taken a hit because of the lockdown and that not many people visit markets even as Ramzan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is around the corner.

"I had been facing problems since the imposition of lockdown although I have now started selling a few things for Ramzan. We are taking all the precautions, but yes because of this coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have suffered losses whether it is a retailer or some big corporation," said Mohammed Yaseen, a shopkeeper Another shopkeeper Om Prakash Gupta said, "It is not the same as it used to be, not many people come to shop now. In the last 70 years of my life, I haven't seen such a dull atmosphere during a festival. But we are observing social distancing and are following all other lockdown rules."

With the sighting of the moon, Ramzan is expected to start on April 25. All religious places, including mosques, have been closed so transmission of the highly contagious virus can be stopped.

The religious leaders of the Muslim community have also appealed to the people to offer Taraweeh (late evening prayers during Ramzan) and hold Iftar inside their homes and follow the lockdown regulations. "We are keeping a strong vigil; we are patrolling various areas to ensure that people follow lockdown. We also conduct surprise checks. Since it is the holy month of Ramzan, we are in touch with the clerics. No gatherings will be allowed and we are hopeful people will follow the rules," said Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as Congress preps more stimulus and oil bounces back

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly 500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis. U.S. crude and benchmark Brent prices edged h...

Proposed by Pak, SAARC nations to hold video conference

A video conference of SAARC nations, proposed by Pakistan, will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to promote deeper cooperation among the member countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Office FO said that Special Assistant t...

Soccer-Watford agree wage deferral with players

Watford players have agreed a wage deferral as the Premier League club tackles the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. English football remains suspended and league authorities have said they will resume action only when it is safe an...

How cheap oil to catalyze economic recovery post-lockdowns

The oil price collapse that took U.S. crude prices sub-zero for the first time in history may turn out to be a silver lining for the world economy, possibly offering a springboard for recovery when coronavirus lockdowns finally end.Cheap oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020