Over 750 held in city for violating lockdown norms, stepping out with masks

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:15 IST
More than 750 people were arrested on Wednesday from different parts of the city for defying lockdown norms, not wearing masks while stepping out, and spitting in the open, a senior police officer here said. The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during naka-checking and patrolling in the metropolis, he said.

According to the officer, till 8pm on Wednesday, at least 560 people were held for violating lockdown rules, 194 for venturing out on streets without masks, and another 20 were nabbed for spitting in the open, the officer said. A total of 21 vehicles were also impounded during the day for non-adherence of safety restrictions, he said.

Those arrested for violating norms will be prosecuted under IPC sections dealing with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, the officer added. PTI SCH RMS RMS.

