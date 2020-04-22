Left Menu
Authorities to test high-risk contacts of Azadpur Mandi trader who died of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:37 IST
Authorities will on Thursday test for coronavirus 17 high-risk contacts of a 57-year-old trader from north Delhi's Azadpur Mandi who died of the infection. According to an official, these contacts include 16 people who worked with the trader and his nephew, who lived with him.

North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said surveillance teams have started tracing contacts of the trader from Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market, and his family. He said all his high-risk contacts will be tested for COVID-19 by the district administration.

The trader had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after his sample was collected on April 14. He succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. The deceased's business partner said 20 people worked with him at the mandi, which is spread over nearly 80 acres.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government decided to allow the Azadpur Mandi to operate round the clock, a move aimed at providing relief to farmers and traders amid the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. According to the government's decision, vegetables and fruits are being sold from 6 am to 10 pm and trucks are allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 2,248, with 92 fresh infections and one more death being reported, according to Delhi government authorities. No fatality was recorded on Tuesday.

