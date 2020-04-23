Raj eyes domestic tourism to boost sectorial revenue post corona

To bridge the revenue gap in tourism sector feared to be hit by sure shortfall of international tourists after the corona crisis, the Rajasthan government has decided to boost domestic tourism. To increase tourist inflow, said Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Wednesday, the tourists will also have to reassured of hygiene standards at hotels and other locations of tourists interest.

Singh made the remarks while talking to his Maharashtra counterpart Aaditya Thackeray through a video conference, held to dwell upon the revival of the tourism industry post-Corona crisis. Both States will be focusing on short term measures to boost tourism in their respective states, a release said. “They will also coordinate with the Union government and respective health departments to set up and improve guidelines over the coming weeks,” the release said.

Officials of the Department of Tourism from both states were present during the conference. PTI SDA RAX RAX.

