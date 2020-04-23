Punjab's Moga district becomes COVID-19 free
After four people recovered from COVID-19 in Moga, the district has become coronavirus free, informed KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday.ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:14 IST
After four people recovered from COVID-19 in Moga, the district has become coronavirus free, informed KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Thursday. "There were 4 Corona positive cases who were kept in isolation for 14 days. Now, they have been tested twice and are now negative. District Moga is COVID-free now," the official tweeted.
"They are all TJ's and belong to Maharashtra--14 in all. They will be kept in Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre at Village Janer, which is closed now. This one is totally away from habitation. No one will object. Once the Inter-State borders open, they will be sent back," he said in another tweet. According to the Health Ministry, Punjab so far has recorded 251 cases of coronavirus, out of which 49 have been cured and 16 have lost their lives. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Moga
- COVID
- Corona
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Punjab COVID-19 patient's family refuse to claim his body, district officials perform last rites
Punjab's textile firms develop PPE, hazmat suits amid COVID19 crisis
Punjab govt to set up task force to look into lifting of lockdown
Seven more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab, total count 106
55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab