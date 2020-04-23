Left Menu
COVID-19: Manipur intensifies fencing work, ups vigil along India-Myanmar border

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:46 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government has intensified fencing work and upped vigil along the India-Myanmar border in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the neighbouring country, several of which are in the areas bordering India, officials said.

"The situation in neighbouring Myanmar has become alarming. Accordingly, more material has been dispatched for fencing the border along the Pakmual-Behiang sector in Churachandpur district. "Additional police personnel have been deployed in the border areas," the chief minister said on Wednesday.

Myanmar shares more than 300-km border with Manipur. The chief minister lauded the "tireless efforts" of the state police department for increasing their vigil in the border areas, accelerating fencing work and setting up more checkpoints to regulate the movement of people between India and Myanmar amid the coronavirus outbreak.

