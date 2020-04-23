Two arrested, FIR registered for attack on Arnab Goswami, wife

An FIR was registered on Thursday morning against two persons for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray here. Both the suspects have been arrested by the police. Prateek Mishra and Arun Borade have been booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Two people have been arrested for attacking Arnab Goswami and his wife. The FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under Sections 341 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Avinash Kumar told ANI. Goswami, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.

"At around 12:15 am, when we reached Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, two men on a bike followed our car and tried to overtake it. These 2 men first tried to identify who was driving the car. They stretched out their arms, pointed their fingers at me and then blocked the path of my car with their two-wheeler," he said in the complaint. "The pillion rider hit the right side driver window several times and then, these attackers realised that the car window was up and they couldn't break through and immediately the pillion rider removed a bottle from his pocket and threw liquid all over the car on the driver's side of the car where I was sitting. All through, both were shouting and abusing in Hindi while making violent gestures," read the complaint.

The senior journalist said that the attackers were later apprehended by the Mumbai Police.Goswami stated that Shivaji Hosmani, who is deputed for his personal protection informed him that "the attackers had identified themselves as members of the Youth Congress who had been sent by higher-ups to teach me a lesson". Goswami claimed that he had to make "multiple requests" to get an FIR registered regarding the incident.

He also alleged that there is "considerable" evidence that top Congress leaders have been carrying out an attempt to incite towards a "violent attack" on him and the Republic Network. The journalist stated that a "series of orchestrated" FIRs have been filed against him for asking questions directly from the Congress interim chief on her silence on the Palghar issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

