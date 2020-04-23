Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa's Drishti Marine lifeguards step in to feed stray animals amid lockdown

Drishti Marine, Goa's lifeguarding agency, has stepped in to provide water and a daily meal to stray animals across the beaches of Goa and in the inlands too amid the lockdown.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:02 IST
Goa's Drishti Marine lifeguards step in to feed stray animals amid lockdown
Goa's Drishti Marine lifeguards step in to feed stray animals. . Image Credit: ANI

Drishti Marine, Goa's lifeguarding agency, has stepped in to provide water and a daily meal to stray animals across the beaches of Goa and in the inlands too amid the lockdown. With the lockdown impacting beach shacks along the coastal stretch, stray dogs, cattle and birds who used to sustain themselves off the food shared by beach shacks along the coast had been going hungry and thirsty.

Ravi Shankar, Executive Director, Drishti Marine said that with no water or food coming their way, the dogs had grown aggressive and restless. "So last week, we have stepped in to assist. At all of our 38 lifeguard towers across the coast, we have created a water station for the strays. A large bowl of water which is constantly replenished with freshwater offers respite from the harsh summer heat to the stray animals and birds," Shankar said.

He also said that close to 30 kilograms of food and 30 litres of water is distributed every day to the strays across Goa through the lifeguard network. "Thanks to Cohiba who have graciously opened their kitchens for us to cook a hearty meal for the strays of rice, meat broth and turmeric, we are now able to feed the dogs between Singuerim and Baga. In south Goa, we have made arrangements for food to be distributed at Colva, Betalbatim, Arossim, Mobor, Palolem and Baina," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Triveni Turbine Turbine partially resumes operations at Bengaluru plants

Steam turbine maker Triveni Turbine Ltd TTL on Thursday announced the partial resumption of the operations of its plants in Bengaluru and stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure health and safety of its staff and o...

Sri Lankan flight leaves today to bring 101 students stranded in India

A Sri Lankan Airlines special flight has left Katunayake this morning to bring back 101 stranded Sri Lankan students, who were pursuing higher studies in India and were unable to return home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally ea...

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some p...

Renault's first-quarter sales fall, outlook still unclear

French carmaker Renault on Thursday posted a 19.2 drop in first-quarter revenue to 10.13 billion euros 10.97 billion and said it was still too early to assess what impact the coronavirus crisis would have on its earnings this year.The group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020