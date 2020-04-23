Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:10 IST
Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the 36th consecutive day on Thursday, even as authorities are contemplating to take critical decisions to strengthen the lockdown in the wake of violations at some places, officials said

They said the security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the Valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown

The administration has said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions and only persons with valid movement passes are allowed passage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...

Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as first priority: Rahul Gandhi at CWC meet.

Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as first priority Rahul Gandhi at CWC meet....

Intuit QuickBooks Joins Hands With Milaap to Support Small Businesses in India During COVID-19

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Initiative to provide funding, resources and tools to small and micro businesses Intuit QuickBooks today announced the launch of the Small Business Relief Initiative, in collaboration w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020