Total COVID-19 positive cases reach 5649 in Maharashtra

With 431 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 5,649 in Maharashtra, said Medical Education and Drug Department and Public Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 431 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 5,649 in Maharashtra, said Medical Education and Drug Department and Public Health Department. As per the last update at 10:00 am today, with 18 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19, the number of total deaths in the State stands at 269.

The mortality rate is 4.76 among positive patients. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit so far. Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

