Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare personnel comes into force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:08 IST
Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare personnel comes into force

An ordinance that makes acts of violence against healthcare personnel or damage to property during an epidemic a cognizable and non-bailable offence has come into effect. The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.  The President had given his assent for promulgation of the ordinance on Wednesday hours after the Union Cabinet approved it.  The ordinance was issued on Wednesday night and came into force "at once".

According to the ordinance, commission or abetment of such acts of violence is punishable with an imprisonment for a term of three months to five years, and with fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000.  In case of causing grievous hurt, imprisonment shall be for a term six months to seven years and with fine of Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000. In addition, the offender will also be liable to pay compensation to the victim and twice the fair market value for damage of property as determined by the court.

The ordinance is intended to ensure that during any situation akin to the current pandemic, there is zero tolerance to any form of violence against healthcare service personnel and damage to property, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday..  "... some incidents of violence have taken place which has demoralized the medical fraternity. It is felt that separate and most stringent provisions for emergent times are needed to act as effective deterrents to any such incidents of violence," the ministry had said. Violence as defined in the ordinance includes harassment impacting the living or working conditions of such healthcare service personnel and preventing them from discharging duties.

It also includes harm, injury, hurt,  intimidation or danger to the life of such healthcare personnel either within the premises of a clinical establishment or otherwise and damage to any property or documents. The penal provisions can be invoked in instances of damage to property including a clinical establishment, any facility identified for quarantine and isolation of patients, mobile medical units and any other property in which the healthcare service personnel have direct interest in relation to the epidemic.

Offences will be investigated by an officer of the rank of inspector within a period of 30 days, and trial has to be completed in one year, unless extended by the court for reasons to be recorded in writing. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been instances of the most critical service providers being targeted and attacked by miscreants, thereby obstructing them from doing their duties.  "This has led to cases of their stigmatization and ostracization and sometimes worse, acts of unwarranted violence and harassment. Such a situation tends to hamper the medical community from performing their duties to their optimum best and maintaining their morale, which is a critical need in this hour of national health crisis.  "While healthcare service personnel are duty bound to serve without discrimination, the cooperation and support from society is a fundamental need for them to perform their duties with confidence," the ministry had said.

Several states have enacted special laws to offer protection to doctors and other medical personnel in the past. "However, COVID-19 outbreak has posed a unique situation where harassment of the healthcare workforce and others working to contain the spread of the disease has been taking place at all fronts, in various places including even cremation grounds," the ministry had said.PTI PLB   DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-McCullum says T20 World Cup could be moved to early 2021

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum thinks this years Twenty20 World Cup is unlikely to go ahead as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be moved to early 2021 with the Indian Premier League IPL taking the October-November...

Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April Top speakers from various countries expected to participate A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of L...

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law: Officials.

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment by Ranchi court under anti-money laundering law Officials....

Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday. Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020