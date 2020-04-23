Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown hits Muzaffarpur's Litchi growers

Bihar's Litchi farmers are staring at huge losses in the wake of nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, as traders from across the States are unable to make their way to Muzaffarpur to purchase the fruit.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:47 IST
Litchi growers in Muzaffarpur are badly hit amid COVID-19 lockdown (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's Litchi farmers are staring at huge losses in the wake of nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, as traders from across the States are unable to make their way to Muzaffarpur to purchase the fruit. Litchi growers said they also faced huge losses due to rain and hailstorm.

With this, the hardships of the farmers have escalated as after heavy rains pests tend to attack the litchi trees. "Rains do benefit the farmers but they should timely spray pesticides after the rainfall to protect their produce. The lockdown imposed in the view of COVID-19 is creating problems for the litchi growers but the Government has also given considerable concessions in the agricultural sector," said Prof Dr. Vishal Nath, Director, National Litchi Research Center, Muzaffarpur

"However, the farmers have to stay vigilant as they have less time and they need to do everything within this duration. Farmers have to decide in advance that to which trader and Mandi they will be giving their litchi produce to," he added. He continued saying that 10,000 to 12,000-hectare litchis are produced in Muzaffarpur. (ANI)

