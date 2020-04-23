Left Menu
25 arrested for crossing into Kerala during lockdown

As many as 25 people have been arrested in a span of three days in the Munnar region of Idukki for crossing the border check posts and entering Kerala under the guise of supplying essential commodities amid the lockdown.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:54 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 25 people have been arrested in a span of three days in the Munnar region of Idukki for crossing the border check posts and entering Kerala under the guise of supplying essential commodities amid the lockdown. "They were travelling without any valid documents and managed to travel through Coimbatore crossing Walayar check post. This is a serious breach of lockdown guidelines. A detailed probe needs to be carried out to know how they managed to cross the border," said Devikulam sub-collector Prem Krishnan.

The official said that those arrested had travelled in trucks pretending to carry essential commodities during the lockdown, "On inspection, we found they were carrying tea-waste. They were not carrying any valid documents." Recently, three other people who crossed borders from Tamil Nadu were placed under quarantine in Kerala and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of a nationwide COVID lockdown till May 3 . (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

