Goan crew members start disembarking from ship at Mumbai port

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:07 IST
The Goan crew members on board a ship anchored at Mumbai port have started disembarking, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. The crew members will be tested for coronavirus, as per the government protocol, following which they will be brought to Goa, he said.

"I am happy to inform that sign-off of seafarers on Marella has started at Mumbai port. Karnika vessel is on anchorage and Angriya vessel is docked. Goan seafarers will be tested at Mumbai port after which they will be brought to Goa in accordance with the protocol/SOP of the GOI," Sawant said in a tweet. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said the state government is installing smart kiosks at the Mormugao Port Trust to intensify coronavirus testing facilities for the crew members before they exit the port.

"This machinery to test samples for COVID-19 will help strengthen our fight against the virus and protect citizens of the state," he said in a release. The central government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for change of crew at Indian ports, to put an end to hardships faced by stuck seafarers and pave way for them to return to their homes.

Under the standard operating procedure (SOP), any seafarer would be allowed sign-on at the port of embarkation only after test for COVID-19 is found negative, failing which action would be taken as per guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare..

