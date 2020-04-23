Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epass facility extended for entire Jammu district

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:15 IST
Epass facility extended for entire Jammu district

The facility of e-pass, which was introduced in Jammu district for people residing in red and containment zones, has now been extended to the entire district. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chouhan said since the launch of this service on April 13, more than 5,100 requests were received from people for e-pass out of which over 4,900 were rejected for not following laid down guidelines.

Voicing concern over such a high volume of e-pass requests coming from people for undertaking movement and activities otherwise not permitted during lockdown, the Deputy Commissioner asked the public to stop making frivolous requests. Also keeping in view the relaxation of operations given to certain economic activities, the flow of epass will be increased.

"People at large can now apply for epass which will be delivered to the applicant on email along with SMS alerts", the official said. A special help line (9541900835, 9541900837) has been established for the purpose, which will deal with the disposal of epass requests related to medical emergency and cases of death within the district, she said.  In case of medical emergency, after successful submission of ePASS application or difficulty in application submission, people can contact the helpline numbers, she added.

Around 1000 physical passes have been provided to people for medical emergencies, she added. Besides, more than 7000 physical passes have been issued to essential service providers and supply chains for maintaining the smooth flow of essential commodities in the district. PTI AB DV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. I love rugby on every level and I will always love t...

Australia to pursue coronavirus investigation at World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next months annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization WHO, its prime minister said on Thurs...

34 Bhopal cops COVID-19 positive, official blames Jamaat event

Thirty-four police personnel, including some officers, have tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal so far, a top official said on Thursday. The official claimed that as per the findings, the initial infections in the citys police force were ...

Cong asks I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show. In a letter to Information and Broadca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020