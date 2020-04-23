Epass facility extended for entire Jammu district

The facility of e-pass, which was introduced in Jammu district for people residing in red and containment zones, has now been extended to the entire district. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chouhan said since the launch of this service on April 13, more than 5,100 requests were received from people for e-pass out of which over 4,900 were rejected for not following laid down guidelines.

Voicing concern over such a high volume of e-pass requests coming from people for undertaking movement and activities otherwise not permitted during lockdown, the Deputy Commissioner asked the public to stop making frivolous requests. Also keeping in view the relaxation of operations given to certain economic activities, the flow of epass will be increased.

"People at large can now apply for epass which will be delivered to the applicant on email along with SMS alerts", the official said. A special help line (9541900835, 9541900837) has been established for the purpose, which will deal with the disposal of epass requests related to medical emergency and cases of death within the district, she said. In case of medical emergency, after successful submission of ePASS application or difficulty in application submission, people can contact the helpline numbers, she added.

Around 1000 physical passes have been provided to people for medical emergencies, she added. Besides, more than 7000 physical passes have been issued to essential service providers and supply chains for maintaining the smooth flow of essential commodities in the district. PTI AB DV DV DV

