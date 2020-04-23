NCC cadets help adminstration in spreading awareness about COVID-19

For the past one week, a group of NCC cadets assemble at district headquarters every morning and fan out to different areas to help administration in spreading the message of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The group of 30 NCC cadets of the 51st Battalion also help the district police in distributing ration, preparing lunch packets, Colonel Vishal Goswami, who heads the 55th Battalion, told PTI on Thursday. As per the guidelines of the government, cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC)above the age of 18 years in the unit are helping the district administration, police and self-help groups with the permission of their parents in this battle against COVID-19, he said.

Deepak Kumar and Hanuman Prasad in the group pedal for 40 kilometres every day from Sardargarh village to reach the district headquarters. They have been regularly coming from the past one week, Col Goswami said. Teams of six cadets each move in groups to different parts of the district. They have also worked for creating awareness in the adjoining districts of Shravasti and Bahraich, he said.

Besides, there are also six girl volunteers, Goswami said, adding that their families have given them permission for rendering this social service. They are working to remove misconceptions among people and telling them how they can keep themselves safe by washing hands, using masks while venturing out of their homes and staying indoors, he said.

Mukesh Yadav of Tulsipur village has made and distributed 140 masks and 70 gloves in the past three days, he added..

