COVID-19: Haryana govt announces insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for journalists
Haryana government on Thursday announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:07 IST
Haryana government on Thursday announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. "The state government has decided to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh each to all journalists who are reporting during coronavirus pandemic," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement.
The decision comes days after several journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai and Chennai. Earlier on April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
