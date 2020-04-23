Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Haryana govt announces insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for journalists

Haryana government on Thursday announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:07 IST
COVID-19: Haryana govt announces insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for journalists
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Thursday announced an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for journalists who are reporting in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. "The state government has decided to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh each to all journalists who are reporting during coronavirus pandemic," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement.

The decision comes days after several journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai and Chennai. Earlier on April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bats, coronaviruses evolving together for millions of years: Study

Different groups of bats have their own unique strains of coronavirus, a family that includes the COVID-19 causing virus, according to a study which reveals that the flying mammal and coronaviruses have been evolving together for millions o...

Plea in SC to curb spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation of certain communities

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to issue guidelines to curb the spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation, boycott of certain communities and communal disharmony in states and UTs at th...

China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

Chinas agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will start taking samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.The highly infectious condition has kille...

Trump temporarily suspends immigration into US for 60 days to protect American workers

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend certain types of immigration into the US for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the countrys economy. The temporary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020