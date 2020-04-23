Left Menu
Development News Edition

58 people test COVID-19 positive in UP; cases rise to 1,507

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:35 IST
58 people test COVID-19 positive in UP; cases rise to 1,507

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,507 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 58 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. Out of the total cases, 1,299 are active patients while 187 have been treated and discharged, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. "The total number of cases reported in the state have increased to 1,507. The state has so far witnessed 21 deaths due to the coronavirus,” he said.

"The cases have been reported from 56 (out of total 75 districts of the state). Among them there are no active cases in 11 districts. Now, only 45 district have active cases," Prasad said. He said of the total cases, 938 are from the Tablighi Jamaat event or persons, who came in contact with them.

The event, a religious congregation, had taken place in March in the Nizamuddin area of national capital Delhi. "All the patients are recovering and now the number of cases are stabilising" he said.

On Wednesday, he said, 3,737 samples were collected and a total of 3,955, including backlog of samples, were tested. This is "record testing" in a single day, Prasad said. He said at present, 1,584 persons are in isolation wards while 11,826 are in quarantine facilities in the state. Eleven of the coronavirus-hit districts that have no active cases now, include Pratapgarh, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Khiri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambi, Prasad said. The total 21 deaths reported include one each at Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad, and Aligarh, three at Meerut, five at Moradabad and six at Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Nearly 50 out of over 600 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japans Nagasaki have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the citys hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected...

Bats, coronaviruses evolving together for millions of years: Study

Different groups of bats have their own unique strains of coronavirus, a family that includes the COVID-19 causing virus, according to a study which reveals that the flying mammal and coronaviruses have been evolving together for millions o...

Plea in SC to curb spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation of certain communities

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to issue guidelines to curb the spread of fake news leading to social stigmatisation, boycott of certain communities and communal disharmony in states and UTs at th...

China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

Chinas agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will start taking samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the deadly disease was detected in Thailand.The highly infectious condition has kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020