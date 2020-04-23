New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL70 UP-VIRUS-CASES 58 people test COVID-19 positive in UP; cases rise to 1,507 Lucknow: The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,507 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as 58 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. .

DEL62 UP-VIRUS-DOCTOR-AMU 20 docs, paramedics isolated after surgeon tests COVID-19 positive at AMU hospital Aligarh (UP): Twenty doctors and paramedics at the JLN Medical College at AMU here are being quarantined after a surgeon tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, senior officials said. . DES12 UP-LOCKDOWN-TEACHERS Band of govt teachers reaches out to locked down village kids Lucknow: Six government teachers in Bakshi-ka-Talab on the outskirts of the city have come together to reach out to rural children through WhatsApp, keeping them engaged at a time when schools are shut due to the lockdown. .

DEL72 PB-VIRUS-GIRL 6-month-old Phagwara girl detected with coronavirus dies at Chandigarh's PGIMER Chandigarh: A six-month-old Phagwara girl who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on Thursday. . DES28 PB-VIRUS-AMARINDER Punjab govt has ordered detailed audit of coronavirus deaths, Amarinder tells Sonia Chandigarh: The Punjab government has ordered a detailed audit of every coronavirus death, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. .

DES23 PB-VIRUS-COUPLE Newly-wed couple feted by cops for observing lockdown guidelines in Punjab Phagwara: A newly-wed couple had a surprise gift for them by policemen in Punjab's Phagwara city. . DES9 PB-VIRUS-STUDENTS 101 Sri Lankan students studying in Punjab Univ evacuated by special flight from Amritsar Phagwara (Pb): Over 100 Sri Lankan students studying at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) here were on Thursday evacuated by a special Sri Lankan airlines flight from Amritsar International Airport, officials said. .

DES13 HR-LOCKDOWN-LEADERS-VIJ Take action against political leaders violating lockdown: Haryana home minister to police Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed top police officials in the state to take action against political leaders violating the lockdown. . DES24 HR-LOCKDOWN-STUDENTS-BUSES Haryana govt sends 31 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota amid lockdown Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 state transport buses to bring back over 800 students of the state who are stuck in Rajasthan's Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus..

