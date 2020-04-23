Left Menu
Arunachal CM thanks Punjab's Mohali admin for support to stranded students

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:42 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has thanked Punjab’s Mohali district administration for extending support to their stranded students during the coronavirus crisis. “I thank Shri @GirishDayalan IAS, DC Sas Nagar and Shri Kuldeep Chahal IPS, @PPSM_SASNAGAR SSP, SAS Nagar for helping Arunachali students in Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi area with ration and other essential items during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Khandu tweeted. A total of 298 students from Arunachal Pradesh are stranded in various districts of Punjab because of the coronavirus lockdown. They are studying in different educational institutions in the state. Most of them are in Mohali.

“We are providing ration and essential items to Arunachali students,” said Mohali's Dera Baasi SDM Kuldeep Bawa on Thursday. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on April 6 had urged to extend all necessary help and support to the students stranded in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

