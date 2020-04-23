Left Menu
22 people travelling under disguise of truck cleaners caught on J-K highway

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:18 IST
Twenty-two people travelling in Kashmir-bound trucks under the disguise of cleaners were nabbed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Union Territory's Udhampur district and sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday, officials said. During a checking, the district administration and the police caught 22 people disguised as truck cleaners on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Udhampur,  they said

Police lodged FIRs against them and all of them were put under quarantine, they added

"We have kept a close watch to understand all possible modus operandi. People are coming without declaring their travel history on entry points, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla said.

