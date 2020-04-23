Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 NRIs booked for posting objectionable comments against PM, CM on Fb: Cops

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:36 IST
4 NRIs booked for posting objectionable comments against PM, CM on Fb: Cops

Four non-resident Indians hailing from Kasya near here have been booked for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday. The FIR against the four was registered at Kushinagar's Kasya police station under various section of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act on a written complaint by a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader, Om Prakash Verma, they said.

Three of the books persons had also written in favour of the Tablighi Jamaat members, defending their participation in a Nizamuddin markaj meet last month, the police said. The FIR was registered on complaint of Verma on Wednesday night after the four NRIs posted objectionable comments against PM Modi and CM Yogi on Facebook. These persons also wrote in favour of Tablighi Jamat members, Kasya police station in-charge, Inspector Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The four booked ones are Naushad alias Dabloo, Irfan Ahmad Jafri, Ali Ahmad Ansai alias Munna Ansari and one other, said Inspector Singh. “The four have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), besides various other sections of the Disaster Management Act and IT act," said Singh.

As per the complaint, the post was of hatred and against the social harmony, he said. As the four accused are living abroad, the local police has not been able to arrest them, SHO Singh said, adding the probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020