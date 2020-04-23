4 NRIs booked for posting objectionable comments against PM, CM on Fb: Cops

Four non-resident Indians hailing from Kasya near here have been booked for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday. The FIR against the four was registered at Kushinagar's Kasya police station under various section of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act on a written complaint by a Hindu Yuva Vahini leader, Om Prakash Verma, they said.

Three of the books persons had also written in favour of the Tablighi Jamaat members, defending their participation in a Nizamuddin markaj meet last month, the police said. The FIR was registered on complaint of Verma on Wednesday night after the four NRIs posted objectionable comments against PM Modi and CM Yogi on Facebook. These persons also wrote in favour of Tablighi Jamat members, Kasya police station in-charge, Inspector Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The four booked ones are Naushad alias Dabloo, Irfan Ahmad Jafri, Ali Ahmad Ansai alias Munna Ansari and one other, said Inspector Singh. “The four have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), besides various other sections of the Disaster Management Act and IT act," said Singh.

As per the complaint, the post was of hatred and against the social harmony, he said. As the four accused are living abroad, the local police has not been able to arrest them, SHO Singh said, adding the probe is on in the matter.

