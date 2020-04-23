PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 22 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 898 141 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 147 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2248 724 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2407 179 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 270 162 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 18 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 407 81 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 49 8 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 445 145 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 447 316 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1609 155 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 5649 789 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 87 33 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 257 53 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1937 134 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 943 194 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 46 23 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1507 187 21 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 428 103 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 21673 4338 689 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 21700 and the death toll at 686. The ministry said that 4325 people have so far recovered from the infection.

