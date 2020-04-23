Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man booked for circulating video of COVID-19 patient

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:32 IST
Man booked for circulating video of COVID-19 patient

A case has been registered against a 30-year-old man from Mulund here for circulating a video of a COVID-19 patient from his locality on social media, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Bhavin Parikh, police said.

"On Tuesday night, a medical team reached his locality to shift a man to a hospital after he was found COVID-19 positive. At that time, Parikh took out his mobile phone and shot the video of the patient, who being shifted," a police official said. Parikh later circulated the video on social media, he said.

Senior inspector from Mulund Police station Ravi Sardesai said, "We have registered a case against him under section 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and seized his mobile phone. He has not been arrested so far." PTI ZA NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Former J'khand minister Ekka sentenced to 7 years' rigorous imprisonment for money laundering

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka was on Thursday sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 2 crore by a special court in Ranchi in a money laundering offence, the Enforcement Directorate ED said. The q...

Mamata asks hits Kolkata streets again, asks people to stay indoors

For the third day in a row, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and advised people to strictly follow the lockdown norms, saying this was needed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. Visiting Moul...

C'garh: Woman booked for girl's death during lockdown journey

Days after a 12-year-old girl died while making a 150-km trip on foot from Telangana to her native Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, two cases have been registered against a woman labour agent in this connection, police said on Thursday. Th...

Google to make verification mandatory for all advertisers

Alphabet Incs Google said on Thursday all advertisers would have to complete a verification process before buying ad space on its platform, starting this summer, in a bid to make its ad practices more transparent.Advertisers will need to su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020