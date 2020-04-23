Gujarat police chief Shivanand Jha gets three-month extension

Senior IPS officer Shivanand Jha was on Thursday given a three-month extension in service, till July-end, as Director General of Gujarat Police, according to a Personnel Ministry order

Jha, a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, was due to superannuate at the end of this month

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in Jha's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation, i.e., April 30, 2020 in public interest, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.