Gujarat police chief Shivanand Jha gets three-month extension

Gujarat police chief Shivanand Jha gets three-month extensionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:40 IST
Senior IPS officer Shivanand Jha was on Thursday given a three-month extension in service, till July-end, as Director General of Gujarat Police, according to a Personnel Ministry order
Jha, a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, was due to superannuate at the end of this month
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in Jha's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation, i.e., April 30, 2020 in public interest, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
All United World Wrestling Championships postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus
Sensex slips by 173 points in choppy trade, banking stocks suffer
Athletics-World Championships rescheduled to July 2022 over coronavirus
Athletics-World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash