Brown sugar worth around Rs 3.5 crore seized in Malda, 2 held

Two persons were arrested with brown sugar worth around Rs 3.5 crore in West Bengals Malda district on Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, officers of the English Bazaar police station stopped and raided a truck on National Highway 34 around 2 am, and seized more than 3 kg of brown sugar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Rajoria said.

There were three persons in the truck, including the driver and the owner. The owner of the truck and his associate were arrested, he said. The driver was not arrested, Rajoria said, adding that the truck has been seized.

After preliminary interrogation, it appeared that the driver was not involved in drug trafficking, the police officer said. The truck was going to the Kaliachak area of the district from Kathihar in Bihar.

The arrested persons are residents of Baburbona and Shershahi-Alipore villages in Kaliachak, the police officer said..

