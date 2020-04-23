Left Menu
Muzaffarnagar woman recovers from coronavirus infection

PTI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:00 IST
A COVID-19 patient from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district recovered and tested negative for the virus, an official statement on Thursday said. The second test result of the patient, a woman from Sisoli village here, returned negative and she was shifted from a hospital in Noida to her village, it said.

The woman was then placed under quarantine at her house, the statement said. Several people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after the woman had tested positive for coronavirus as her husband had attended a post-death ceremony in the village. Meanwhile, as many as 857 samples from the district were sent for COVID-19 testing, of which 452 came back negative and some reports are awaited, it said.

The total number of positive cases in the district stands at 14, the officials said. Police have tightened vigil in the district and 14 cases against 47 people for violating the ongoing lockdown were registered on Thursday, they said..

