Ordinance to protect health staff: Haryana designates DIG-rank official as nodal officer

The Haryana government on Thursday designated a DIG-rank official as the state’s nodal officer for the implementation of an ordinance passed by the Centre to protect healthcare professionals against violence during the coronavirus crisis. All police commissioners, senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police have been designated as district nodal officers for the implementation of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, an official statement said here. An official said the district nodal officers have been directed to regularly submit reports to the state nodal officer, who will then submit an action taken report in consultation with the director general of police to the state Home Department. The ordinance, which amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has made acts of violence against healthcare personnel fighting the COVID-19 pandemic cognizable and non-bailable offences.

It also provides for compensation for injury to health staff or for causing damage or loss to property. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent to the ordinance.

The Haryana government has asked the administration to widely publicise the appointment of the nodal officers among the medical fraternity, including the district chapters of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), so as to create a sense of security and confidence among them, the statement said. Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Vijai Vardhan, said detailed directions have been issued to the officers concerned.

“As per the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, any act of committing or abetment of violence by any person against any healthcare person serving during an epidemic or any act of abetment or causing damage or loss to any property during an epidemic has been made a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable under the ordinance,” he said, as per the statement..

