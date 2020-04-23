Kashmiri labourers manhandled in HP's Bilaspur, 2 held

Two Kashmiri labourers were attacked by a group of people in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday. After the incident, a case was registered at Barmana police station on Wednesday and two persons were arrested, said police spokesperson Khushal Sharma.

Around six people had manhandled the two Kashmiri labourers, he added. Referring to the incident, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi said India is known for unity despite our diversity of region, religion, language and caste and we should avoid discrimination against anyone.

