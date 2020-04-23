Three more die of coronavirus in UP; death toll 24

Three more die of coronavirus in UP; death toll 24PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:47 IST
The coronavirus death toll rose to 24 in Uttar Pradesh as three more people succumbed to the infection on Thursday, an official release said
According to the release, while two deaths were reported from Kanpur, the third one took place in Agra, which has so far recorded the maximum seven fatalities in the state. Agra is followed by Moradabad in terms of the death toll, where the virus has claimed five lives so far. The other districts from where coronavirus deaths have been reported are Meerut and Kanpur (three each); and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad and Aligarh. The state has so far reported 1,510 cases with 61 fresh cases surfacing on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
