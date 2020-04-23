Left Menu
21 per cent increase in crime against women in Punjab: Official

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:51 IST
Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Punjab has witnessed a 21 per cent increase in cases of domestic violence and crime against women from February to April 20 this year, officials said here on Thursday. Saying that the jump in cases was due to a "massive increase" during the lockdown period, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta directed the state's Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) with the Crime Against Women (CAW) cells to submit action taken reports in such cases on a "daily basis." There has been a 21 per cent increase from 4,709 to 5,695 in total cases of crime against women between February and April 20, and a similar percentage of increase in cases of domestic violence against women from 3,287 to 3,993 in the same period, as per official data.

Gupta said the average number of calls received on 'DIAL 112' (helpline number) per day went up to 133 during March 20 to April 20, a whopping 34 per cent for domestic violence cases from the previous three months' average of 99 cases per day.  The per day increase in total CAW cases in this period is 30 per cent, he said. DSPs, CAW cell, will send a daily report in a defined format to track all such complaints and monitor the action taken, the DGP said.

Besides, police will coordinate, as needed, with 'One-Stop Centres' which are manned by Counsellors nominated by the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, he said.        The services of these counsellors will be utilized, wherever needed, to counsel the victims, perpetrators, and provide necessary protection, he said..

